Mysore Airport Runway expansion: Land demarcated, boundaries marked

February 13, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The long-pending proposal to expand the runway at Mysore Airport from the existing 1,740 metres to 2,750 metres in the first phase, a move that will enable the operation of larger aircraft, has gained fresh momentum.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has initiated a joint survey and inspection of 206.12 acres identified for expansion. The exercise is aimed at verifying land boundaries, assessing site conditions and identifying any encumbrances before documentation is finalised.

A multi-agency inspection was carried out between Dec. 15 and 17, 2025, involving officials from the Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (KSIIDC), the nodal agency for land acquisition and handover, along with the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB), Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL), Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the AAI.

During the inspection, several missing boundary stones were noticed in the earmarked area. Before proceeding with the acquisition, AAI authorities wrote to KSIIDC seeking a re-survey to clearly identify and demarcate the land and facilitate its handover.

The re-survey was subsequently conducted from Feb. 9 to 12, 2026, in Marase and Mandakalli villages in the presence of AAI officials, a senior Geographic Information System (GIS) analyst from AAI and a KIADB surveyor. Boundaries were measured on-site with reference to JMC maps and duly marked.

According to an AAI press note, boundary markers have now been restored and stones laid appropriately.

KSIIDC is required to hand over the land to AAI free of encumbrances, even as residents and landowners have stated that compensation for buildings, houses and trees is yet to be received.