Talk on “India Pakistan Conflicts” by former diplomat tomorrow

February 17, 2020

Ravi Joshi has served R&AW for over 25 years

Mysore/Mysuru: Rotary Club of Mysore West has arranged a talk by Ravi Joshi, a former Diplomat, Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW), on Feb.18 (Tuesday) at 6.30 pm at the Rotary West Auditorium in Saraswathipuram.

He will speak on the topic “India Pakistan Conflicts as a Case Study for Conflict Resolution” in the larger context of Peace and Conflict Resolution.

Profile: Ravi Joshi is an old student of Manasagangothri, where he did his MA in Political Science in 1974 after which he went on to do his M Phil on China from the School of International Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi.

After passing the Civil Services exams in 1977, he joined the Indian Ordnance Factories Service. In August 1988, he joined the Research & Analysis Wing, India’s external intelligence agency and served there for over 25 years. He has had three diplomatic assignments — in the Maldives, Kenya and Austria — during which he also served as India’s Alternate Permanent Representative to two UN agencies — the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) in Nairobi, Kenya and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Vienna, Austria.

He has also served at several important desks handling China, Pakistan, Russia, Central Asia, Iran and West Asia and has widely travelled in all these countries. He retired in 2013 after which he has been a Visiting Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), a pre-eminent Think Tank in New Delhi, which is ranked among the Top 10 in Asia today.

Ravi Joshi is now settled in Mysuru with his wife Meena Joshi.

