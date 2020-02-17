Three Mysureans among nine killed in accident near Karkala

February 17, 2020

A total of 34 employees of a private firm in Mysuru had gone on a trip

Mysore/Mysuru: Three persons from Mysuru and two from Nanjangud are among nine employees of a private firm in city, who were killed when the private bus in which they were travelling hit a boulder between Karkala and Udupi at 5.30 pm on Saturday.

The deceased are Mysureans S. Yogendra (24) of Chamundi Hill village, V. Vinutha (28) of Hosanandur in Srirangapatna taluk, P. Rakshita (27) of Bogadi 2nd Stage, P.T. Anugna (26) of Siddarthanagar, Mahadevaswamy (36) and Basavaraju (24) of Ambale village in Nanjangud taluk, driver Umesh and cleaner of the bus and a cook.

Delayed start: A total of 35 employees of the private firm were to leave Mysuru at 10 pm on Friday and were to board the bus in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple. As the private bus did not arrive even after 11 pm, one of the employees went back to his house, while the remaining 34 waited for the bus which arrived at midnight. The employees were told that the bus had gone for repairs and hence arrived late.

Finally the bus left Mysuru at 2 am and reached Kuduremukha in the morning. After visiting Kuduremukha, the bus left for Sringeri and from Sringeri it was proceeding towards Udupi, when the bus hit a boulder at about 5.30 pm between Karkala and Udupi leaving nine persons dead.

Karkala Police, who rushed to the spot, shifted the injured to various hospitals in Udupi district besides shifting the dead to the mortuary.

Those who sustained minor injuries are R. Divyashree of Hebbal in Mysuru, D. Jagadeesh of Muddanahalli, Nanjangud taluk, K.V. Jagadeesh of Vidyaranyapuram, Mysuru, T. Muthuraj of Mogarahalli on KRS Road, R. Preethishree of Vijayanagar 2nd Stage in Mysuru, C. Satish of Siddarthanagar in Maddur taluk, J.S. Srinivas of Vishweshwaranagar in Mysuru, K.S. Sushma of Kommegowdanakoppal in Hunsur taluk, V. Sushma of Jayapura in Mysuru and C. Vidya of Ramakrishnanagar in Mysuru.

Those who are in critical stage at Manipal Hospital in Manipal are G.N. Kavya, M.V. Kavya, R. Kavya, R. Raghuveer, V.G. Ranjitha and K. Yamuna, who are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Discharged from Hospital

S.V. Ambika of Virajpet, Kodagu, A. Archana of T.K. Layout in Mysuru, C. Deepika of Channarayapatna, J. Harshitha of Hinkal in Mysuru, R. Lakshmi of Kumbarakoppal in Mysuru, S.V. Manasa of Saraswathipuram, Mysuru, M. Manjula of Mysuru, M. Megashree of T. Narasipur, C.C. Nalini of Chikkamandya, M. Nanjundaswamy of Ajjipura in Chamarajanagar, P. Poornima of Mandi Mohalla in Mysuru, S. Pradeep of Bhyrapura village in T. Narasipur, Sharon Shelly Maria of N.R. Mohalla in Mysuru, P. Shwetha of T. Narasipur and C. Sunil of Hommaragalli in H.D. Kote taluk were discharged from the hospital last evening.

Meanwhile, post-mortem was conducted last evening and the bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased. The officials of the private company in Mysuru are taking steps to shift the bodies to Mysuru and also shift the injured to Mysuru.

Police sources said that the bus in which the employees were travelling was not in good condition besides stating that the driver assigned to take the employees from Mysuru on a trip was driving the bus without any rest after having completed a trip prior to this one.

