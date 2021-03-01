Tanveer Sait in Bengaluru, to meet KPCC President

March 1, 2021

Bengaluru: N.R. Congress MLA Tanveer Sait arrived at Bengaluru this morning to meet KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar over the issue of Mysuru Mayoral polls.

Sait was summoned by Shivakumar to seek an explanation on the circumstances that led Congress Corporators to support JD(S) candidate in Mayoral polls that was held on Feb. 24.

But even before Sait arrived at the KPCC office on Queens Road in the State capital at about 11 am, Shivakumar is said to have left for Kurudumale in Mulbagal taluk of Kolar district to offer prayers at the famed Vinayaka Temple there.

Shivakumar, by visiting Kurudumale is said to have followed his political mentor S.M. Krishna, who as KPCC President in 1999, had launched the Congress party’s ‘Panchajanya’ rally from here ahead of the 1999 Assembly polls, which saw the Congress party’s return to power by a thumping majority.

Waiting for the KPCC President’s return, Sait spoke to press persons and said that it seems that he was being unfairly targeted by a section of the party over Mysuru Mayoral poll issue.

Maintaining that he will explain all the developments that took place till the Mysuru Mayor was elected, to the KPCC President, Sait defended his move saying that it was taken in the best interest of the party and there was nothing personal for him in that.

Contending that he had only executed the task which the party had assigned him, he asserted that he was true to his conscience that he had not done anything wrong.