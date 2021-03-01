Simha, GTD write to CM seeking exclusive Water Board for Mysuru

March 1, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) have written to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa seeking formation of Mysuru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (MWSSB) on the lines of BWSSB at Bengaluru, in order to address drinking water woes and sanitation problems of Mysuru City.

The two have written separate letters to the CM, highlighting the necessity for Mysuru to have an exclusive Mysuru Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

MLA G.T. Devegowda in his letter, has stated that Mysuru is the second fastest growing city in the State after Bengaluru. Pointing out that the population of Mysuru is increasing by the day with the double tracking of Mysuru-Bengaluru Railway line, execution of 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway and improved air connectivity between Mysuru and other cities, GTD said that with the expansion of the city, Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) was finding it difficult to supply drinking water to all localities of the city and at the same time, the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWS&DB) too was facing a tough task to address sanitation and drainage issues of the city. As such, it is pertinent that an exclusive MWSSB be formed for providing uninterrupted drinking water supply and a problem-free drainage system, the letter said.

MP Pratap Simha in his letter, said that the CM should make a Budgetary announcement on the formation of MWSSB.

Noting that though VVWW has been providing water to localities coming under MCC wards, layouts formed by MUDA in the outskirts of the city were not getting adequate water.

Also, the Gram Panchayats that cover these layouts have been unable to ensure proper supply of drinking water and drainage facilities. With no drinking water supply, the newly developed MUDA localities are highly dependent on borewell water.

Noting that most borewells are spewing out fluoride content water, which pose a health hazard, Simha said that it is unfortunate that some parts of the city are not getting water even though River Cauvery flows to the North and Kapila River flows to the south of the city.

Taking note of this, the Chief Minister should announce the formation of MWSSB in the forthcoming State Budget, the letter said.