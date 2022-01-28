Tarunabharathi concerts to be held at Ganabharathi on Jan. 29 and 30
Tarunabharathi concerts to be held at Ganabharathi on Jan. 29 and 30

January 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Ganabharathi has organised Tarunabharathi music concerts on Jan.29 and 30 at 6 pm at Veene Seshanna Bhavana in Kuvempunagar. 

On 29th, there will be a vocal duet by Amogh Kashyap and Vishwambhara R. Bhagawath at 6 pm and this will be followed by a flute recital by Samrudh at 7.15 pm. For both the concerts, violin and mridanga support would be provided by  Shruthi and  Vikram Bharadwaj respectively. 

On 30th, there will be vocal duet by Manya and Prerana at 6 pm, followed by vocal concert by Prithvi Bhaskar at 7.15 pm.

For both the concerts violin and mridanga support would be provided by  Amogh Nadadur and  Nandan Kashyap respectively.  All the connoisseurs are welcome to the concert, according to a press release from A. Radhesh, Member, Ganabharathi.

