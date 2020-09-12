Task Force suggests setting up of exclusive COVID-19 Hospital for elderly

September 12, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Expressing concern over rising number of elderly persons dying due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the KR Constituency Task Force, headed by MLA S.A. Ramdas, has suggested setting up of an exclusive hospital for senior citizens at B.M. Hospital (BMH) on Hunsur Road here.

Chairing a meeting of the Task Force here on Thursday, MLA S.A. Ramdas said that the closed B.M. Hospital was taken over by the District Administration following the outbreak of the pandemic over five months ago and the Hospital was used as a quarantine facility.

Now, with rising number of deaths of the elderly, there is a need for setting up of an exclusive hospital for senior citizens and this hospital can come up at B.M. Hospital on Hunsur Road, he added.

B.M. Hospital on Hunsur Road in city.

Stressing on the need for setting up more COVID-19 mobile testing centres in the Constituency, the meeting decided on opening of more testing centres at Visweshwaranagar Industrial Area as the area is reporting more number of infections these days.

The meeting also called for taking more home isolation measures in order to check the spread of the deadly virus and resolved to constitute three teams for monitoring home isolation in the Constituency.

The meeting further suggested the health authorities to conduct COVID-19 testing round the clock at Town Hall centre and also to establish another COVID Hospital for pregnant women at SMT Hospital on JLB Road in city.