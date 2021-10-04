Teachers, Engineer honoured
Teachers, Engineer honoured

October 4, 2021

Sitting from left: B.S. Raghuram, retd. General Manager, Tata Housing and Dr. K.S. Manjunath, Professor, SJCE, Mysuru, who were awarded ‘Engineer Par Excellence Award’ and ‘The Teacher Extraordinaire Award’ respectively by Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Mysore Centre, at a programme organised at Mysore Builders’ Charitable Trust (MBCT) auditorium in city recently to mark Engineers’ Day & Teachers’ Day celebrations, are seen with (standing from left) BAI Mysore Centre Hon. Secretary A.S. Yoganarasimha, BAI Mysore Centre Chairman K. Ajit Narayan,   Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore and T.N. Hemanth, Managing Trustee, MBCT. BAI Mysore Vice-Chairman Nagaraj V. Bairy, BAI Mysore Past Chairman M. Rathnaraj, BAI Mysore Hon. Treasurer G. Ashok, BAI Mysore Past Chairman M.S. Ramprasad, BAI Mysore Member BuildTech 2021 Chairman C.S. Srikanth and BAI Member M.V. Vinod Kumar were also present. A presentation was given by event sponsor Srinidhi Group, Mysuru.

