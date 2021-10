October 4, 2021

M.V. Shankar (68), Auditor, partner of Madhavan and Co. and a resident of Madhuvana Layout in Srirampura, passed away yesterday in city.

He leaves behind his wife Prabha, a retired officer from Indian Overseas Bank, two sons and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites will be performed after the arrival of his sons from abroad, according to family sources. Family can be contacted on Mob: 99011-33877.