Teachers felicitated

Inner Wheel Club of Mysore South East felicitated five teachers from various fields on the occasion of Teachers Day celebrations commemorating birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first Vice-President of India and the second President of the country. The teachers who were honoured — (sitting from left) Punith Kumara – Basketball Coach, Rtn. M.P. Ramesh Babu – Yoga Trainer, Rajalakshmi Krishna – Professor, AIISH, Karthik Uamanyu – Director and Choreographer in Theatres and S.A. Veena – Principal, Ideal Jawa Rotary School — are seen with (standing from left) Lalitha Ranganath – ISO, Shamanthaka Murthy – EC Member, Shylaja Prabhakar – Treasurer, Padma Sridhar – Co-ordinator, Veena Ravindra – President and Seema Mariswamy – Secretary; (sitting from left – front row) Indira Ramesh Babu – Member, Smitha Girish – Member, Srilakshmi Vasudevan – Editor, Nirmala – Member and Meghna Gururaj – Member.
