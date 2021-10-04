Clearing way for Ambaari

October 4, 2021

Months have passed after protruding tree branches were pruned by Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company and the Mysuru City Corporation to facilitate the smooth movement of Ambaari double decker open rooftop bus service.

The bus service that began after many delays and postponements is picking up pace now with many takers during Dasara season.

As such, to prevent any obstruction during the city rounds, an Ambaari bus was taken out without passengers this morning and many tree branches were cut for the purpose. While the other three buses continued their service today, this particular Ambaari was spotted near CADA Office opposite Sanskrit Patashala along with a ladder-mounted vehicle to cut branches.

[Pics. by M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav]