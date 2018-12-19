Temple prasadam poisoning highlighted at JSS Forensic Fair

Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar inaugurated the three-day Forensic Fair organised by the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, JSS Medical College, at JSS Hospital premises on M.G. Road here this morning.

He visited all the ten stalls and listened keenly to the explanation about the purpose of ‘Forensic Fair’ which is to create awareness about crime and its investigation. Students from different schools and colleges were seen thronging the exhibition in large numbers.

Each stall presents a picture of the occurrence of crime and the instruments and the methods used to detect them. Visit the stall of JSS Speech and Hearing and one gets to see the Voice Detection System where the voice of the person who had spoken over the telephone in a kidnapping case can be identified. Thus the department can work with the Police and help in detecting the criminals.

The JSS Forensic Medicine Department shows the medico-legal autopsy aspects where Post-Mortem reveals whether it is a murder or suicide. The volunteers explained the students why the place where the crime has occurred should not be touched as it will destroy the evidence and even the person who has entered the crime spot inadvertently might be implicated because his or her’s finger prints will be found at the scene of crime.

Students of SBRR Mahajana College created awareness about the importance of finger prints at the scene of crime and its investigation.

VV Puram Traffic Police have not only displayed the old BlackBerry phones used for traffic enforcement, but have also displayed various devices used by the Traffic Police like alcohol-metre to detect drunken driving, shoulder lights, body worn camera, auto driver licence display system card, FTVR (Field Traffic Violation Report), Safety and Reflection Ribbons used to cordon off the area of accident, reflecting jackets, LED batons, wheel lock for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, stretchers etc. Traffic Sub-Inspector Mamatha and staff were seen explaining about the usage of various devices as the students listened with rapt attention.

Guns are always a major attraction as the very word commands awe, fear and respect and this year too, the Karnataka Police Academy stall has displayed a variety of weapons which is drawing instant crowd to the stall. The weapons on display include 5.56 mm INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) rifle, 7.62 mm SLR (Self Loading Rifle), AK-47 assault rifle also known as Kalashnikov, 9mm Carbine rifle, bullets, revolvers, pistols are all catching the eyeballs of the visitors.

Another major highlight here is the Plaster of Paris (PoP) models of the recent prasadam poison victims killed in the Hanur Temple tragedy in Chamarajanagar District with the temple in the background and prasadam on the leaves by the side of the victims.

The students of Yuvaraja’s College along with the Head of the Department of Food Science and Nutrition Dr. Shekar Naik were seen explaining about how food adulteration even in coffee powder, milk, honey, cinnamon and cloves are made and how to detect them.

Even Snake Shyam (M.S. Balasubramanya) had a stall where he was displaying on the TV screen various types of snakes and explaining about them.

JSS Medical College Principal Dr. H. Basavanagowdappa, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research Registrar Dr. B. Manjunath, JSS Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Guruswamy, HoD of Forensic Medicine Dr. H.V. Chandrakanth, Dr. Arun, Dr. Smitha and others were present. The exhibition is open to the public from 10 am to 5 pm on all the three days and entry is free.

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore