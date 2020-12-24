Temples gear up for Vaikunta Ekadashi tomorrow with COVID measures

December 24, 2020

Mysuru: Tomorrow, Dec. 25, is Vaikunta Ekadashi and Vaishnavites celebrate this by visiting Vishnu Temples and entering the Vaikunta Dwara.

The festival occurs in the month of Margashira (December – January) during the fortnight of waxing moon is of special significance. This is a major festival of South India celebrated in all the temples of Lord Vishnu.

This year, however, the festival is being celebrated amidst COVID contagion and amidst Government guidelines. While several temples have made arrangements for devotees, some have announced that the doors would be closed for devotees.

The famous Sri Lakshmi Venkataramanaswamy Temple at Vontikoppal will be closed for devotes tomorrow. In an announcement, the Temple Trust has announced that the measure has been taken to prevent the spread of the killer virus.

The opening of the ‘heavenly’ gate during Vaikunta Ekadashi at this temple attracts thousands of devotees, many of whom throng the shrine all through the night. This time, due to the pandemic and owing to the implementation of standard operating procedure laid down by the State Government, it has been decided not to allow devotees to the Temple, the Trust sources said.

At the Ganapathi Sachchidananda Ashrama on Ooty Road, there will be an opportunity for darshan of the Lord. Temple authorities told Star of Mysore, apart from the darshan, the ashram will be closed for devotees.

The main gate will be closed and visitors can have darshan through the temple gate and return. They cannot park their vehicles inside the ashram. Prasadam will not be distributed and those who come for darshan will have to adhere to the COVID guidelines.

At the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Temple, there will be usual darshan and there will be Vaikunta Dwara Puja, said Vinuthan Mahesh who looks after the affairs of ISKCON Mysuru. Rules like social distancing, wearing of masks and use of sanitisers have been made mandatory.

“We have even provided the facility for devotees to wash their feet. There will be usual sevas and prasadam distribution,” he said and added that due to the pandemic, the festival would not be large scale and grand.