30-year roadmap for Mysore Airport ready
News

30-year roadmap for Mysore Airport ready

December 24, 2020

Mysore Airport Director R. Manjunath speaks at NAREDCO session

Mysuru: The Mysore Airport at Mandakalli will see good infrastructure and facility development and all these are being done phase-by-phase, said Airport Director R. Manjunath. 

He was addressing the gathering as a chief guest at a session on ‘Roadmap for Mysuru as international air travel destination’ organised by National Real Estate Development  Council (NAREDCO), Mysuru at Hotel Grand Mercure on Tuesday evening. 

A 30-year project report and roadmap has been prepared for the development of the Airport that operates at least nine flights every day to various destinations. The airport was once non-operational and slowly it has turned as a preferred choice among Mysureans, he said. 

Manjunath added that the long-term plan was to make the Airport a travel hub with a wide range of facilities including an expanded runway that can host bigger planes. 

Another chief guest Mayor Tasneem expressed happiness over attending such a meeting organised by NAREDCO that discusses the future of development in Mysuru. In the coming days, the MCC will offer full cooperation to NAREDCO to maintain cleanliness and other vital aspects of Mysuru city, she added. 

Later, NAREDCO member G.K. Sudheendra gave a presentation-lecture on Mysuru as international air travel destination — advantages of being  prepared. 

NAREDCO State President M. Satish Kumar, NAREDCO Mysuru Unit Chairman N. Divyesh, President T.G. Adisheshan Gowda and Hon. Secretary M.L. Nagesh were present on the occasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching