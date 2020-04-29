Ten COVID-19 Mobile Clinics launched in Mysuru

April 29, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru District Administration, which has already launched ten Fever Clinics in city to tackle Coronavirus, has now launched ten COVID-19 Mobile Clinics with a motto ‘Doctors at your doorstep’ to facilitate everyday medical check up and other medical facility.

The Mobile Clinics were launched at the premises of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Office this morning by District Minister S.T. Somashekar. Also present on the occasion were MLAs L. Nagendra and S.A. Ramdas, Mayor Tasneem, Deputy Mayor C. Sridhar, District Co-operative Union President H.V. Rajeev, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, DHO Dr. R. Venkatesh, DC Abhiram G. Sankar and others.

A total of 10 teams of Medical Staff including Nurses are attached to the Mobile Clinic facility and all are equipped with Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and thermal screeners. After testing, free medicines will also be provided to general health issues by the Mobile Clinic team.

Today, the Mobile Clinics will cover Mandakalli, Ramabainagar, Gundurao Nagar, Gokulam 2nd Stage – Pourakarmika Colony, Giriyabovipalya, Basavanagudi – Hebbal, Manchegowdana Koppal, Kailasapuram, Kurimandi and Highway Circle.

MCC Health Officer Dr. Nagaraj, speaking to media on the occasion, said that a total of 10 Mobile Clinics are being put to service to provide health facility at the doorstep of the public and added that each Mobile Clinic will have a driver, a doctor, two staff nurses and an attender.

Concentrating mainly on COVID-19 hotspots, the vehicles will be stationed at Anganawadi, School or Community Building and serve the people of that particular area. Health check-up and necessary medicines will be provided for free in the Mobile Clinic, he said.

Financial aid to ASHA activists

Donations of Rs.2,000-Rs.5,000 had been collected from Milk Producers Co-operative Societies and Agriculture Service Co-operative Society of District Rural Areas to provide financial assistance to ASHA workers. Co-operation and Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar symbolically distributed the same to 94 ASHA activists at the MCC premises today.

Donations to CM Fund

Various organisations donated towards CM Relief Fund and handed over cheques to the District Minister on the occasion — Vidya Vikas Educational Trust Chairman & former MLA Vasu – Rs. 10 lakh; Government Employees House Building Society – Rs.2 lakh; Kodagu Gowda Samaja, Mysuru – Rs. 1.3 lakh.

Lockdown relaxation

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of Mobile Clinics, District Minister Somashekar said that he will be holding meeting with officials and collecting opinions from people’s representatives, associations, organisations and public today about lockdown relaxation and will come out with a decision after discussing at the Cabinet meeting tomorrow.

Stating that Coronavirus cases are coming down in the district, the Minister said that today seven more patients would be discharged and with that active cases will come down to 31, which is a good sign. Also, I congratulate the Medical fraternity who saved P273 who was in very critical, he added.

Appreciating the launch of Mobile Clinics, the Minister also recalled the works of ASHA activists who are visiting every house in Nanjangud to provide health assistance and stressed that honest efforts are being made to check the virus spread in Mysuru.

Organisations which have joined their hands in providing Mobile Clinics are as follows:

Jain Samaj, Bharatiya Jain Sanghatan and Jain International Trade Organisation, Mysuru – Two vehicles, medicines and medical equipment.

Vidya Vikas Educational Trust, Mysuru – Five vehicles.

Gopala Gowda Shanthaveri Memorial Hospital, Mysuru – One vehicle.

Kamakshi Hospital, J.P. Nagar, Mysuru – One Ambulance.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital – Five Nurses.

District Health and Family Welfare Department – Five Doctors and Paramedical staff.

Vaishnavi Maternity Hospital Doctor Priyanka Kantharaj and GC’s Sports Medicine Centre and Multispeciality Hospital Dr. Naveen Kumar are rendering their services voluntarily.

Mobile Clinic services will be provided till the lockdown is lifted. Already many doctors and para-medical staff are working for the same. However, if anyone is willing to provide voluntary services, they may contact MCC Senior Health Inspector Prabhakar on Mob: 98440-40434.