Textile Park to come up near Belavadi in city: Minister

October 8, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru:  Minister for Textiles and Handlooms Shankar Patil Munenakoppa said that a Textile Park will be established in a 7-acre area at Belavadi in the outskirts of the city at a cost of Rs. 50 crore under Central grants.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Department of Textiles and Handlooms stall at the Dasara Exhibition here on Thursday.

Pointing out that the Department had sought 10 acres for the park, Munenakoppa said that seven acres of land has been sanctioned and efforts will be made to set up the park by Feb. 2023 as per a revised plan.

Noting that the Project will be executed by private players, he said that the Government will play the role of a consultant.

Stating that about ten entrepreneurs have formed ‘Chamundeshwari Silk Association’ and the Association will be the main stakeholder in the Project, he said that the Project when executed in full, is expected to provide job to over 500 people.

Highlighting the various benefits extended by the Department to weavers, Munenakoppa said that the initiatives included ‘Nekar Sanman’ scheme, educational scholarship to children of weavers, extension of loans at a low interest rate and subsidy for weavers from SC/ST communities, among others.

Maintaining that the Government has introduced a Textile Policy for the benefit of weavers and silk manufacturers, he said that a Mega Textile Park will come up at Karkala in Udupi district, Shiggaon in Haveri district, Navalgund in Dharwad district, Honnali in Davangere district and at Raichur. A Textile Mela will be held at Bengaluru and other places of the State focusing on market expansion and creation of jobs, he added.

Department Managing Director Srinivasmurthy, Assistant Director Lakshman Talwar, Joint Director Ravikumar and others were present.

