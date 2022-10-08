Tejaswini Ananthkumar to open Kadali Mahila Samavesha in city
October 8, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Kadali Mahila Vedike of Akhila Bharatha Sharana Sahitya Parishat, Mysuru Unit, has organised Kadali Mahila Samavesha in city on Oct.9.

Addressing a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan here on Thursday, Vedike District President Sharada Shivalingaswamy said that Kadali Mahila Vedike was started 22 years ago and 19 branches across various localities in city were functioning under the District Unit and a District-level Women’s Conference was being organised for the first time in city.

Dr. Tejaswini Ananthkumar, Managing Trustee of Adamya Chetana,  Bengaluru, will inaugurate the conference at Navajyoti Auditorium of JSS Women’s College in Saraswathipuram at 10.30 am tomorrow.

 Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and Dr. Sri Thontada Siddarama Swamiji of Gadag’s Sri Thontadarya Mutt will grace the occasion.

Parishat’s Hon. Advisor Dr. Go.Ru. Channabasappa will release the souvenir ‘Dhaarini.’ Parishat President  Prof. Maleyuru Guruswamy will preside. Vedike’s State Convenor Sushila Somashekar will                                                               be present.

At 12 noon, a seminar on ‘Adhunika Jeevana Pravaha: Mahile’ will be presided by Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies Director Dr. Vijayakumari S. Karikal. Bengaluru Maharani Cluster University’s Prof. Dr. M.S. Ashadevi and Bengaluru All India Radio Programme Executive Sumangala S. Mummigatti will present their views.

At 3 pm, senior writer Dr. C. Veeranna will deliver a lecture on ‘Kayaka Jeevigalu Mattu Mahileyaru.’ At 4 pm, TV News Anchor Ajit Hanumakkanavar will deliver the valedictory  address. Bengaluru Sri Belimutt’s Sri Shivarudra Swamiji will grace the occasion.

Karnataka Environment Ambassador Dr. Saalumarada Thimmakka will be the chief guest. Former Minister Dr. Geetha Mahadevaprasad will preside. Chamarajanagar Deputy Superintendent of Police Priyadarshini Ishwar Sanikoppa and Founder of Krishi Junction Dr. Chaitra Bharath will be felicitated on the occasion. At 6 pm, a dance feature ‘Anubhavadolu Vachana’ has been arranged.

Parishat City President M.G. Sadanandaiah, District President Dr. Helavarahundi Siddappa, Kadali Mahila Vedike members Neealambika, Jaya Gowda and Vagdevi were present at the press meet.

