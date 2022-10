Chamundi Hill Maha Rathotsava tomorrow

October 8, 2022

Teppotsava on Oct. 11

Mysore/Mysuru: The annual Sri Chamundeshwari Maha Rathotsava Srimukha Programme organised by Religious Endowment Department and Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill after Vijaya-dashami, began this morning with Gajarohana programme and the following programmes will be held till Oct. 14:

Oct. 9: Srimad Divya Ratharohana Mantapotsava Programme between 7.50 am and 8.10 am; Simha Vahanotsava, Hamsa Vahanotsava and Mantapotsava (evening).

Oct. 10: Ashwayuja Shukla Krishnapadya Revathi Nakshatra Ashwarohana.

Oct. 11: Vasantha Puje Avabhrita Theerthasnana and Mantapotsava in the morning and Teppotsava, Aandolirohana and Dhwajarohana in the evening at 7.

Oct. 12: Panchopachara Puja, Kailasa Vahanotsava and Shayanotsava in the evening.

Oct. 13: Mahabhisheka, Simhavahana and Mantapotsava in Kritika Nakshatra.

Oct. 14: Krishna Panchami Rohini Nakshatra – Mudi Utsava (Javahiri Utsava) in the evening, according to a press release from Temple Executive Officer.