Honorarium to Pailwans not yet decided

October 8, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Even days after the conclusion of the 6-day Dasara wrestling competitions held at D. Devaraj Urs Multipurpose Stadium in Dasara Exhibition Grounds premises, the authorities are yet to decide on paying honorarium to Pailwans who took part in Nada Kusti event, the most popular among all Dasara wrestling events.

More than 500 Pailwans, including 180 Pailwans of Nada Kusti, 150 Pailwans of Panja Kusti and over 145 Pailwans of Point Kusti, who took part in the competition, have played a key role in the success of the event, which attracts wrestlers from different parts of the State as well as neighbouring States.

In the past, young Pailwans who took part for the first time, were paid Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 each at the spot after the end of the Nada Kusti event. But this year, the authorities have asked for Bank account and Aadhaar card details for direct payment of the honorarium. However, senior Pailwans are of the opinion that well-versed Pailwans should be paid a higher honorarium, considering the expenses involved.

Meanwhile, Additional SP Dr. B.N. Nandini, who is also the Deputy Special Officer of Dasara Wrestling Sub-Committee, said that the honorarium for Pailwans is stipulated at the spot considering their grade, experience and performance in the competition.

This year, a new title ‘Dasara Kumar’ has been introduced. Pailwans who took part in Point Kusti and Panja Kusti were paid for food, accommodation and travel allowance. There is a need for enhancing the honorarium for Nada Kusti Pailwans, she said adding that a meeting of the Sub-Committee will be called soon, where the issue will be discussed.