Dasara Flower Show: Prizes distributed

October 8, 2022

Over 6 lakh visit Kuppanna Park in 10 days

Mysore/Mysuru: The ten-day Dasara Flower Show at Kuppanna Park in the heart of the city organised as part of Dasara, concluded on Wednesday.

The show was a huge hit, with over 6 lakh people visiting the show in the ten days. However, there is a general feeling that the authorities should have extended the show by at least a couple of days, considering the tourist inflow.

Though the show ended on Wednesday, a large crowd thronged Kuppanna Park on Thursday too, right from morning till evening. But they had to return a bit disappointed as the show had ended. However, the food vendors were still there and the visitors enjoyed by clicking selfies in front of some flower models.

The Flower Show this year, which was organised after a gap of two years due to COVID pandemic, was free of rains, except for two days. The clear skies and bright sunshine for most of the times during the show, added to the huge success of the show, with over 6 lakh people visiting it (Sept. 26 to Oct. 5). The bright sunshine forced the authorities to change the flowers which showed signs of wilting due to high day temperature, in the middle of the show.

There were more than 15 stalls in the show selling a variety of farm produce, food items etc. The giant wheel installed in the Park was an added attraction for children who enjoyed taking a ride in it.

Prizes distributed

On the last day, prizes were distributed to winners of Flower Show contest organised for different categories such as Home, Industries, Hospitals, Petrol Bunks, Educational Institutions and the like.

J.K. Tyre and Industries Ltd. (formerly Vikrant Tyres) bagged the first prize in Admin Garden Lawn, Mexican Lawn, Ornamental pots and Rose Garden section. Also, Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL), Infosys, L&T Technology Services and such other major industrial establishments took part in the contest and bagged prizes.

This apart, several women too won prizes for home garden show.

Kukkarahalli Flower Show too was popular

As part of Dasara celebrations, the University of Mysore had organised its Flower Show in Kukkarahalli Lake premises, at Crawford Hall premises and also in Manasagangothri campus.

All the three venues became popular with a good number of visitors watching them. The Kukkarahalli Lake Flower Show was the biggest hit among the three venues, with thousands of people, apart from regular joggers and walkers, thronging the Lake.