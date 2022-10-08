Tipu Express is now Wodeyar Express
October 8, 2022

Talguppa – Mysuru Daily Express named as Kuvempu Express

Mysore/Mysuru:  In a significant decision, the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board) on Friday renamed Tipu Express, a premier Superfast Daily Express between Mysuru and Bengaluru, as Wodeyar Express. Also, the Talguppa – Mysuru  Daily Express has been named as Kuvempu Express, after poet laureate Kuvempu (K.V. Puttappa).

This comes following a demand made by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha. The MP, in a letter to Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw in July this year, had sought renaming of  Mysuru-Bengaluru  Superfast Tipu Express (Train Nos. 12613/12614) as Wodeyar Express in consideration of the work of erstwhile Mysore rulers in developing a vast network of Railways in the then Mysore kingdom and also in transforming it as a Modern State.

The Talguppa-Mysuru Daily

Express (Train Nos. 16221/ 16222), which was running without any name, has now been named as Kuvempu Express after the Poet Laureate who hailed from Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district and was a literary genius. The train has been named after Kuvempu (Rashtrakavi), following a letter by MP Pratap  Simha, as a tribute to the great literary personality, which will have a profound effect on the sentiments of the people of both Mysuru and those in his home district of Shivamogga. The Talguppa Express leaving Mysuru will travel via K.R.

Nagar – Holenarasipur – Hassan- Arsikere – Birur – Bhadravathi – Shivamogga.

Soon as the Ministry of Railways issued an order to this effect on Oct.7, MP Pratap Simha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister for Coal and Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi for considering his plea.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha seen with Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Siddu reacts

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah (Siddu) has criticised the renaming of Tipu Express.  Maintaining that the renaming of Mysuru-Bengaluru Superfast  Tipu Express as Wodeyar Express is not correct, he contended that he has great respect for the erstwhile Mysore rulers and instead another train should have been named as Wodeyar Express. He accused the BJP of spreading hatred and engaging in divisive politics.

  1. Biddappa says:
    October 8, 2022 at 8:46 pm

    Tippu converted millions of Hindus to Muslims using his sword! And his soldiers raped thousands of Hindu women at every available chance . Now all the progenies of those raped women will be up with their swords to protest this move eventhough they may not even know who or how many tippu’ soldiers raped a single woman ! For some Tippu was a murderer and a thug. But for others it is their ancestry!
    I can’t understand why Siddaramaiah has to oppose this move unless siddu’s ancestors were one of those soldiers in Tippus army!

