Toll plan deferred by 10 days

June 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the proposal of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to levy second phase of toll on the Access-Controlled Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway (NH-275) from July 1 on the Nidaghatta to Mysuru stretch, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has said that he has asked the NHAI officials to defer the toll collection by 10 days.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Simha said that as the accidents on the Expressway have increased, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP)-Traffic and Road Safety, Alok Kumar, recently visited a few stretches of the Expressway and has suggested installing signboards to control speed. Along with the installation of the signboards, Highway patrolling has to begin. These measures are aimed at curbing overspeeding and inculcating lane discipline, he said.

“The NHAI has started the works of installing signboards at various locations along the road. As such, I have asked the officers to defer the toll collection at Gananguru near Srirangapatna by 10 days. Also, at many places thieves have stolen the chain-link metal fencing by the sides of the road and we need to rectify them,” the MP added.