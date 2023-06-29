School text books should have a chapter on Kempegowda: Writer Bannur Raju

June 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Writer Bannur K. Raju said that the Government should take measures for including at least one chapter on Nadaprabhu Kempegowda in school text books.

He was delivering the main address at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti celebration, organised by the District Administration in association with Kannada and Culture Department at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road here on June 27.

Observing that Kempegowda’s contribution to Bengaluru remains unmatched even today, Bannur Raju said that Nadaprabhu not only built Bengaluru, but also bonded the minds of the people.

Noting that Kempegowda served all communities, he lamented that of late, attempts are being made to make the Bengaluru Founder’s history confusing.

Pointing out that Kempegowda is also credited with the glory of the Vijayanagar empire, he said that the farming community had taken Kempegowda in a Golden Chariot for all the contributions that he made.

“The first statue of Kempegowda was installed in front of the now BBMP Office in Bengaluru over six decades ago. It was Mysuru-based artist P.R. Thippeswamy who drew the image of Kempegowda for the making of the statue. This image became the basis for all portraits and statues of Kempegowda and P.R. Thippeswamy should be remembered for it. Kempegowda’s empire extended from Devanahalli near Bengaluru to Periyapatna in Mysuru, which was bigger than the Mysuru empire then,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra said that Kemepgowda had a farsighted vision. Stressing on the need for making the youths get prepared for carrying forward Kempegowda’s legacy, he said that Nadaprabhu was a tall leader beyond caste considerations. More studies is needed on the contributions of Kempegowda, he added.

MP Pratap Simha said that Kempegowda should be largely credited for keeping Bengaluru cooler as compared to other cities of the country, by construction of lakes and other water bodies that exist even today.

Pointing out that it was Siddharamaiah who started Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations when he became the CM for the first time in 2013, Simha said that B.S. Yediyurappa, who became the CM later, built a 108 ft.tall statue of Nadaprabhu.

Endowment prize in UoM

Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda wanted institution of an endowment award in University of Mysore in memory of Kempegowda. Asserting that he would contribute funds for the endowment award, he recalled that it was MLA G.T. Devegowda who had mooted the idea way back in 2015. This should become a reality as the Government is celebrating the Jayanti in a grand manner, he said adding that noted Kannada activists, writers and the like should be extended a formal invitation for all Kempegowda Jayantis in future. He also batted for announcing District-level Kempegowda Award on the lines of the State-level Kempegowda Ratna Award.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) said that the Jayanti should be celebrated with more grandeur from next year.

Recalling that the Vokkaliga community had celebrated Kempegowda Jayanti in a grand manner at Maharaja’s College Grounds in 2015, when over 60,000 people had gathered for the event, he said that the naming of Bengaluru International Airport after Kempegowda has made his name famous globally.

GTD also suggested carrying out more studies and research on the rule and contributions of Nadaprabhu, who founded Bengaluru, which has now become well known throughout the globe as an IT and BT hub. GTD also supported the demand for adding a chapter on Kempegowda in school curriculum and for displaying a portrait of the Nadaprabhu in Government Offices.

Earlier, floral tributes were offered to the portrait of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda.

More than 150 meritorious students of Vokkaliga community, who scored high marks in SSLC and PUC (2022-23) exams were presented Pratibha Puraskar under the aegis of Mysuru District Vokkaligara Sangha. Adichunchanagiri Shakha Mutt Seer Sri Somanatha Swamiji graced the occasion.

Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal, State Government Employees Association Mysuru District President J. Govindaraju, Rangayana Deputy Director Nirmala Matapathi and others were present.