Thalassery-Mysuru Railway Line via Kodagu: Preparation of DPR unconstitutional, says MP Pratap Simha

Mysuru: Reacting on the preparation of the DPR and the opening of technical bids, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said that the Kerala government’s move was unconstitutional and anti-democratic.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning from BJP office at Malleswaram in Bengaluru where the party is holding the State Executive Committee meeting, Simha said an inter-State Railway DPR has to be prepared only after the States involved agree.

“The project is opposed by Karnataka and we elected representatives have made our stand clear that the project will not be allowed at any cost. Still, the Kerala government is insisting on the project. This is unconstitutional as the fundamental rights of people of South Kodagu will be severely affected and it will cause irreparable damage to the ecologically-sensitive district,” he said.

“If at all the DPR is being made, Karnataka Chief Secretary must know about it and the officer must reveal who is pressurising the government to implement the project,” he said.