Thalassery-Mysuru Railway Line via Kodagu: Preparation of DPR unconstitutional, says MP Pratap Simha

Mysuru: Reacting on the preparation of the DPR and the opening of technical bids, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said that the Kerala government’s move was unconstitutional and anti-democratic.
Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning from BJP office at Malleswaram in Bengaluru where the party is holding the State Executive Committee meeting, Simha said an inter-State Railway DPR has to be prepared only after the States involved agree.
“The project is opposed by Karnataka and we elected representatives have made our stand clear that the project will not be allowed at any cost. Still, the Kerala government is insisting on the project. This is unconstitutional as the fundamental rights of people of South Kodagu will be severely affected and it will cause irreparable damage to the ecologically-sensitive district,” he said.
“If at all the DPR is being made, Karnataka Chief Secretary must know about it and the officer must reveal who is pressurising the government to implement the project,” he said.
Does this man know what is the meaning of “unconstitutional and anti-democratic”. Opposing a project without a DPR is unconstitutional. They are opposing just for the sake of opposing without even a plan. If fundamental rights of people of South Kodagu will be severely affected, then there are lots of people whose fundamental right to get connected is also getting affected. DPR is the source to analyzed the impact and minimize it. Let there be a DPR. Let us see how the environmental issues are address. Then we can take a call either to go ahead or stop. You simply cannot reject a proposal because you are in opposition.
keralites fiddle with everything. this project should be stopped considering the eco system.
It is for their own vested interest Kerala is insisting for this project, why should people of coorg be affected for their vested interests, it is already rejected by the govt of india, let them do whatever they want, this will not be allowed. First have proper roads across kodagu.
They have stalled the silent valley projects for their selfishness and now they want railway line through kodagu..This is ridiculous..
Kerala people in kodagu will start paying it by kodagu people will through them out from of All kinds Businesses .from Now …
First good maintence of roads ,all over coorg.
And improve the facility of Mysore Bangalore Railway line.
Behind this project is Kerala CM. Only his vested Interest. He is the Man behind this Move and also his party.
How they can enter Karnataka and get the survey done without aporoval from state authorities. Their only objective is timber and smuggling
These mallus are like parasites. They won’t let any good things to happen in Kerala n go to other states to beg
How you can prepare a DPR withiut entering and studying the terrain. For that you require permission from other state also.
When other state dont want line are they making up to border ?
The population of Bengaluru is crying hoarse for water and here is the Kerala government, trying to denude the forest cover of Kodagu to dry up the water tank of the river Kaveri.
The Thalassery Mysore Railway Line, a century old project narrated by the British Govt. for the development of karnataka, especially coorg and the wynad area of kerala(Malabar). Suppose if the Britishers are here the Rly line definitely come into force. When they introduced Rly in India at that time also there are forests, hillocks, rivers, plantations, forests and animals etc., but no environmental problem was discussed among the people and authorities.
Suppose narrow minded people and political leaders like this alive at that time, there will be no Rly line or trains to travel or developments through out India.
So, leave your selfish interests, come forward for the development of the entire area, whether it includes part of karnataka and part of North kerala.
Suppose if The Tly Mysore Rly line come into force the Karnataka will get an exit to world trade through Tly(proposed) and Azeekkal seaports. Tellicherry will be the nearest ports from Coorg, Mysore andBanglore…
Our CM. Sri. Pinarayi Vijayan or his party has no vested interest in establishing this Rly line as accused by some writers., they are trying to implement a century old project, which they identified recently that it will boost the development of the entire area of both karnataka and kerala.
Alippy keyi C. P., Chairman, Thalassery Railway Action Committee – Kerala (TRACK)
Allipy naayanda Mone…