Thalassery-Mysuru Railway Line via Kodagu: Kerala goes ahead with Railway Project through Kodagu

Mysuru: Despite severe opposition from residents of Kodagu and Mysuru, elected representatives and environmentalists, the Government of Kerala is getting ready to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Thalassery-Mysuru Railway line that will pass through lush green forests in South Kodagu.
The line is among the ‘prioritised’ projects of Kerala. Certain reputed firms, including a couple of them from foreign countries, have expressed keen interest in preparing the DPR for the Kerala Government and their bids will be opened on June 30 (tomorrow). The railway line from Thalassery via Manandavadi, Kutta, Kanoor, Balele, Thithimathi and Anechowkur to Mysuru has a length of 181 kms and the estimated project cost is Rs. 5000.03 crore.
A Thiruvananthapuram-based report published in a national daily today states that Kerala has ordered the preparation of DPR of viable projects (including the controversial Thalassery-Mysuru line) for the further development of railway corridor on a cost-sharing basis between Railways and Kerala through Kerala Railway Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL).
The report states that international engineering and consulting groups engaged in the field of rail and urban transport and their partnering firms in the country have come forward to prepare the DPR.
Among the companies that have expressed interest after the KRDCL floated Expression of Interest (EOI) are Hyderabad-based R.V. Associates and INECO of Spain, Delhi Integrated Multi-mode Transit Systems (DIMTS) and Geodata of Italy, Germany’s Ramboll and PricewaterhouseCoopers and Systra of Paris. All these firms are world leaders in implementing urban high-speed rail projects.
Interestingly, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd and RITES (Rail India Technical and Economic Service), involved in preparing feasibility reports for the cost-sharing projects, is not in the picture. It may be recalled here that officials from Konkan Railway Corporation had conducted a clandestine survey of forest and estate lands in South Kodagu recently that drew stiff opposition from the local residents.
According to KRDCL officials, among the companies, one will be selected as general consultant to prepare the DPR for the prioritised projects. The selection will be on the basis of the technical bid that will be opened on June 30 in Thiruvananthapuram.
Selected consultant will also be tasked to carry out the survey and extend technical support for the future cost-sharing railway projects. The appointment of the consultant will be after getting the nod of the KRDCL chaired by the Kerala Chief Secretary.
These keralites have taken Coorg and people of coorg for granted for their own vested interest.let them do whatever they want, this will be opposed by people of coorg, hope it doesn’t become another issue like cauvery.
yes. i am with you. They want kerala to be gods own country and others to be dogs own country.I call all coorgese to strongly oppose this project.
Please Ensure it’s Double Line & Not as the Konkan railway .it’s sure to gain commercial benefits and will save Public Time .infact even Konkan railway feasibility report was submitted for double line but our Railway Minister to which state he belongs only gets priority rest nothing
Is Govt of Karnataka bothered only about saving their coalition.Do they even care about the people and environment.This railway line must not be allowed.enough is enough.
Sir,
Kerala government can spend all the money they want on preparing any report they want. They cannot build railway through Kodagu as it is not part of Kerala. May be the Kerala government has a secret plan to flood Kodagu with Keralites and eventually annex Kodagu to Kerala. Keep an eye on the Kerlite George, Karnataka Minster, he will be working with the Kerala Government.
I say kick all keralites out of Kodagu and rest of Karnataka before they take over Karnataka.
Bro..Kannadiga brothers are in Kasargod…almost half the population.We are providing them with Kannada medium schools also and even Linguistic minority reservation.Please see as us as ur brothers…we are Indians.We all are dependent on each other.
NEVER.
Never expected these type of comments from Karnataka brothers.Many kannadigas are living in Kasargod district of Kerala…we are providing with even Kannada medium schools for them and you people treating Kerala people like intruders.If a railway line comes,it will pave the development of coorg district also as they get connectivity to both Mysore and Kannur.
We belong to India…not Kerala Karnataka or Tamilnadu.
Do you know how many keralites living in Karnataka.
Why not make an elevated double line railway corridor starting from kannur airport going to coorg and going all the way up to mysore and further stretch the network up to outer areas
Of bangalore .
Kannur to bangalore will only take 1.5 hours.
Every hour they can be 2 maglev trains going to bangalore and 2 maglev trains common from bangalore.Allow privatization let government of Japan or any other foreign country invest and other indian industrialist invest in the project.Every one will benifit.we need privi
I Strongly Oppose this New Railway line Project from Kerala Govt., from Mysuru to Thalasherry passing through our Ever Green Croog & the Most beautiful Evergreen Forests & Plantations, it seems to be a handy work of some vested wood Mafia Gangs from both sides!!!!
We kannadigas of kasaragod think as we are of Karnataka . Kasaragod is the part of Karnataka.We heriditorily born at Kasaragod and is our fundamental right to get education in kannada. Maleyalis are destroying kannada culture here.
When they talk about this project they will tell v all’ Indians but when v talk about sharing cauvery water they act like locals don’t bother,
Coorg people r not only opposed v all from Bangalore people with them
Hi
The railway line will cut across bandipur and nagarhole sanctuaries..Not acceptable. Scrap this project. We don’t need this…
Animal bridges are man made tunnels running over the tracks.
This will solve the ecological problems.
However, I am put off by the arrogance of the Kerala Govt, though I am a Keralite Myself.
I am generally put off by the arrogance of the Keralites themselves
It is not ur 60*40 housing layout where u can extend to add a car porch n a sit out.. Firstly this project is against forest policies. There is no way centre n supreme court will pave a green signal. Pls re think over the fact tht many trees and endangered animals whch is our national heritage will b in danger because of this proj..
The Kerala government’s high handedness about running rough shod over the environment and the ecological footprint of the western ghats needs to be nipped in the bud. Why is the ministry of environment sleeping?
The Kerala government’s high handedness about running rough shod over the environment and the ecological footprint of the western ghats needs to be nipped in the bud. Why is the ministry of environment sleeping?
This is just the timber mafia and other greedy corrupt individuals (hello, KJ George!) cashing in in the name of development. The project is a huge environmental disaster waiting to happen.
It does not have central railway sanction. Kodavas will fight till the death against it. Who’s with us?
Most important consideration is the fact that Coorg is the “source of the Cauvery River”. Any disturbance to the ecology in the Western Ghats, will have very serious cascading consequences which will endanger the flora/fauna & projects like this will lead to deforestation!!!!
People talk about development when there will be no drinking water soon.
The Cauvery dries up completely in summer, 8 crore farmers and citizens in 4 states depend on this River.
The River does not reach the sea anymore.
What is development? Having a luxury car but no drinking water?
kick out the mallus from every state and soon there will be total joblessness in thier state. why dont they cone out with some projects for jobs in kerala.
There r lots of iyers to be pooched out too….
There r lots of iyers to be pooched out too…. Rascla
FO
Kerala MLA/MP’s please stop this nonsense, when Supreme court order to stop entering kerala in night via forest, now u raclas want to start railway service to kill the forest, first u assholes expand the roads in kerala village if u have guts
We need to tell Tamilians. If Keralites build railway line, river Kaveri will be disturbed, and no water for you.. That will be interesting when Keralites and Tamilians fight each other while we enjoy the show. Now we have a reason not to let the water to TN and we can always blame Kerala.
Good one!
U stupid . I am married to a Coorgi girl from mercara
wife had her relatives are coofee estate owners in mercara. we want to save greenery and forest. Dont waste you time on stupud and idiotic comments. abd cavery is gods gift and not your fathers property