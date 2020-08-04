Harangi Dam full: Water released

August 4, 2020

Kushalnagar: Following copious rains across Kodagu district, over 4,750 cusecs of Cauvery water has been released yesterday from the Harangi Dam in Kodagu district following heavy inflow in the region.

The four crest gates of Harangi Dam in Somwarpet Taluk have been opened releasing water to the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Mandya district.

The maximum level of the Harangi Dam is 2,859 ft and the Dam recorded 2,856.61 ft water on Monday. Harangi Dam Assistant Executive Engineer Mahendra has informed that 3,750 cusecs of water is being released through the four crest gates and over 1,000 cusecs of water is released to the canals.

Kodagu district had less than 10 mm (1 cm) rains since the past 10 days, but the region is witnessing heavy rains from Aug. 2. Rains in the last week of July were below normal, but over the last 24 hours, the district recorded an average rainfall of 50.92 mm.

Last year, on the same day, it was 19.11 mm. Since January this year, the region has received 873 mm of rains compared to 836.72 mm rains during the same period last year.