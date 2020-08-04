Cauvery Neeravari Nigam issues flood warning

August 4, 2020

16,000 cusecs water released from Kabini Reservoir today

4,750 cusecs water released from Harangi yesterday

Mysore/Mysuru: The Office of the Executive Engineer, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL), Kabini Reservoir Division at H.D. Kote taluk in the district, has issued flood warning as large quantity of water from the Kabini Reservoir would be released this morning.

The CNNL has urged people living in the banks of the river and in low-lying areas to shift to safer places and take precautionary measures for safety and security of their lives, properties and the livestock.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar has stated that 15,000 cusecs of water has been released this morning which could go up to 16,000 cusecs.

The DC has urged the villagers residing in the downstream of the river to move to safer places along with their livestock as a precautionary measure.

CNNL Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Molagavi, speaking to SOM this morning said that 16,000 cusecs of water has been released from the Kabini reservoir this morning from the four crest gates of the reservoir.

Continuing, he said that following heavy rains in Waynad in neighbouring Kerala, Kabini reservoir is receiving 16,000 cusecs inflow which may go up to 20,000 by today evening and added that as a precautionary measure 16,000 cusecs is released which may go up depending on the inflow.

The AEE further said that last year a total of 1.25 lakh cusecs were released from the dam which had resulted in damage to one of the gates which was repaired later. This year, to prevent any such problems, all the four gates have been maintained regularly, he added.

Chief Engineer Shankaregowda, Superintending Engineer Chandrakumar, Executive Engineer Sujatha, Assistant Engineer Ramesh Babu, Gate Operator Nagaraju and others were present.