Steep spike in COVID-19 infections in Mysuru today with 662 cases

August 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: There seems to be an explosion of COVID-19 infections in Mysuru as 662 cases have been reported today August 4. After Bengaluru Urban with 2035 cases, the Heritage City of Mysuru stands second with 662 cases.

With fresh cases the cumulative positive cases in Mysuru has reached 5854, crossing the 5000 mark. The active cases stand at 3441.

Notably 2230 patients have been cured and discharged amid pandemic time. Today 9 deaths have been reported taking the total number of deaths in Mysuru to 183.

Mysuru DC Abhiram G. Sankar says, “Please note that 340 are actual new positives and remaining are pending data which was entered after a delay (technical issue)”.

Bengaluru Urban district’s total positives has crossed the 50,000 mark with the cumulative 63,033 as reported today.

