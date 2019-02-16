It was this day, nay this very evening, 41 years ago that Star of Mysore was born in this city as an Evening English Newspaper. Happily it continues to be your favourite eveninger.



From this evening, we will be entering 42nd year of our publication. And as we do so, we gratefully remember all those who made it possible to reach this milestone and salute them with gratitude and humility.



Bringing out a special issue on our anniversary has been a tradition with us ever since the beginning of this newspaper. We are indeed beholden to our readers and advertisers for making this possible.



We have been following all along an independent editorial policy without aligning ourselves with any political party, community, group, ideology or vested interest and this policy will continue. Our first editorial titled “A Star Is Born” which is printed alongside, declares this policy more eloquently.

