It was this day, nay this very evening, 41 years ago that Star of Mysore was born in this city as an Evening English Newspaper.
From this evening, we will be entering
Bringing out a special issue on our anniversary has been a tradition with us ever since the beginning of this newspaper. We are indeed beholden to our readers and advertisers for making this possible.
We have been following all along an independent editorial policy without aligning ourselves with any political party, community, group, ideology or vested interest and this policy will continue. Our first editorial titled “A Star Is Born” which is printed alongside, declares this policy more eloquently.
As a newspaper, we strongly believe our survival depends solely on our usefulness to
On this occasion, we also remember the truth that change is a constant in any
Welcome. Sit back, relax, make yourself a nice cuppa and experience your reading pleasure every evening.
And finally a big “Thank You” — to our subscribers, advertisers, contributors, our staff, our agents and paper delivery boys who together have teamed up to make Star of Mysore a success story among evening newspapers in India. A very good evening to You.
Hearty Congratulations KBG and Vikram ! 41 eventful years and you have remained a lodestar of Mysore ! Wish you all the best !
MR.KBGs SIR,
THANK YOU VERY MUCH AND I AM READING YOUR STAR OF MYSORE WHEN YOUR OFFICE & PRESS WAS NEAR KAMAKSHI HOSPITAL AND THAT IS WAY BACK IN 1983. I AM PROUD TO BE A MYSOREAN AND THANKS FOR GIVING MYSORE INFORMATION. I WISH THE EVENING STAR OF MYSORE GET MANY MANY MORE LAURELS. B SHEKAR, RAMAKRISHNANAGAR E & F BLOCK