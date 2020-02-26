The Jewellery Show in city from Feb.28

February 26, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘The Jewellery Show,’ an exclusive Jewellery Exhibition with reputed Brands from across India, has been organised by Golden Creeper Enterprises at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel in city from Feb.28 to Mar.1. The Show is open to public from 10 am to 8 pm.

The Expo will be inaugurated by actress Sreeleela, who is also the Brand Ambassador of The Jewellery Show 2020, at 12.15 pm on Feb.28. Show organisers Jagadeesh and Hemalatha Jagadeesh will be present.

This Show is not only getting the best of 30 reputed and award-winning Jewellers from across India to showcase and sell their award-winning designs but also will be providing an educational platform to update people about the future trends and designs for the upcoming wedding and Ugadi season.

All the participating jewellers will be displaying and selling only Genius BIS Hall Marked Gold Jewellery and international GIA & IGI Graded Diamond Jewellery. The jewellers will also be educating people about the ways in which jewellery has to be taken care of.

The first exclusive jeweller from South India who is authorised to sell Rolex Watches is displaying the latest Rolex Watches at the Show.

One can buy new Gold jewellery by giving back their existing old gold jewellery. After sales service will also be extended to all the buyers.

The major Brand participating in the Show include Aabushan, Abaran, Ananya Jewels, Sri Ganesh Diamonds & Jewellery, Apranje Jewellers, Kalasha, MP Swarna Mahal, Panchkesari Badera, Navrathan Jewellers, Neelkanth, Sreevari, Sudarshan & Sons, Vitrag Jewels, Diamond Mantra, Orra, Amrapali, Roopam Silver, Art India Jewels and Shivani.

Star attractions from other States are Sunil Jewellers (Jaipur), Karishma International (Mumbai) and Arham (Kolkota).

