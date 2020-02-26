Two held for extorting bizmen, wealthy persons

February 26, 2020

Hunt on for other two involved in the crime

K.R. Pet: K.R. Pet Town Police have arrested two persons who were extorting money from businessmen and wealthy persons after threatening them with lethal weapons and have launched a hunt to nab two others involved in the crime.

The arrested are K.H. Arun alias Allu of K.R. Pet and Guru alias Gururaj of Kuppahalli. The other two involved in the crime are Kiran alias Agasthya and Chandu alias Arun.

Details: On Feb.15 at about 8.30 pm, accused Arun and others threatened one Dinesh, proprietor of a two-wheeler showroom in the town, took him in their car (KA-04-MD-0818) to a commercial complex of one Nanjegowda on K.R. Pet-Mysuru Main Road and demanded money from Dinesh.

Following which Dinesh handed over the cash which was with him. But the accused demanded more money, threatened him with life and later dropped him back to the town. After reaching the town, Dinesh immediately rushed to the Town Police Station and lodged a complaint.

Sub-Inspector of the Town Police Station Byatarayigowda and staff, based on the complaint, conducted an operation and succeeded in nabbing Arun and Gururaj.

During interrogation, the Police came to know about the involvement of two other — Kiran and Chandu — in the crime and have launched a hunt to nab them.

Police said that there are two murder cases already registered against Arun and his gang members which are under investigation.

‘Do not fear, inform Police’

Businessmen and public in K.R. Pet limits if threatened by miscreants for money, should contact K.R. Pet Town Police Station on Mob: 94808-04859 and inform the matter without fear. The name of the caller and his/her address would be kept a secret, says Byatarayigowda, Sub-Inspector, K.R. Pet Town Police Station.