Students take ill after drinking hot milk at School

February 26, 2020

Hunsur: Over 30 students of Government Higher Primary School at Kirangur in the taluk, have been admitted to Hanagod Government Hospital when they took ill after allegedly drinking hot milk served at the School this morning.

The students, who came to the School today morning, were served hot milk at the School. Soon, three students complained of nausea and vomited at the School. When the teachers were busy looking after the three students, 30 students, who had also consumed the milk, also began to vomit and were immediately rushed to Hanagod Government Hospital, where they are being treated. Hunsur Assistant Commissioner (AC) Veena, Tahsildar I.E. Basavaraju, Block Education Officer (BEO) Nagaraju, Revenue Inspector Rajkumar, Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Girish, Hunsur Circle Inspector K.C. Poovaiah and others visited the Hospital.

Meanwhile, the doctors treating the children told Hunsur AC Veena that the children would be kept under observation till today evening and the reason for the illness would be known only after receiving lab reports. AC Veena enquired the health of the children at the Hospital and then visited the School along with other officials.

A case has been registered at Hunsur Rural Police Station.

