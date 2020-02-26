Tanveer Sait holds progress review meeting at DC Office

February 26, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Two days after his return to the city following treatment at Bengaluru and abroad for the injuries he sustained in a murderous assault on him at a wedding ceremony at Bannimantap in November last, Narasimharaja (N.R.) Constituency MLA Tanveer Sait held a meeting in respect of pending works related to his Constituency, at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here this morning.

The Congress MLA sought inputs from officials on the progress of works related to road development, underground drainage, Ashraya houses, development of Temples, Masjids, Churches and other places of worship under ‘Aradhana’ scheme, works being executed out of the MLA Local Area Development Fund and other works.

Sait also discussed handing over of Ashraya houses built in the outskirts of the city to the respective Gram Panchayats, providing basic amenities to Ashraya houses at Bhugathagalli and drinking water issues concerning his Constituency.

Asking the officials to ensure that only genuine beneficiaries occupy Ashraya houses, Sait instructed the officials to lodge a complaint with Police if anyone is found obstructing the occupancy of genuine beneficiaries.

Directing the officials not to spare anyone who comes in the way of execution of Government works, Sait asked the officials not to refrain from lodging Police complaints against anyone troubling Government servants while on duty.

Sait also asked officials to ensure that all Government schemes, initiatives and programmes reach the doorsteps of targeted beneficiaries, as it is vital for societal progress.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaju, MUDA Town Planning member B.N.Girish, officials from CESC, Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW), Karnataka Pollution Control Board and officials from other Government departments were present at the meeting.