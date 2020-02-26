Delhi violence: Toll rises to 20
Delhi violence: Toll rises to 20

February 26, 2020

CM seeks Army deployment

New Delhi: At least 20 people have been killed and more than 150 injured after three days of continuous violence in North East Delhi. The Delhi Police struggled to check the rioters who rampaged through parts of North East Delhi looting, burning buildings and vehicle, and thrashing people. The areas which were mostly affected include Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri, Maujpur, Kardampuri and Jaffrabad.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked the Centre to rush in Armed Forces to curtail the spread of violence. “I have been in touch with large number of people. Situation is alarming and the Police, despite all its efforts, are unable to control situation and instil confidence. Army should be called in and curfew must be imposed in rest of affected areas immediately,” he said. 

