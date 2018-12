The Police team which cracked the Temple tragedy case in five days

Chamarajanagar: Following the tragedy at Hanur Temple, IGP (Southern Range) K.V. Sharath Chandra, who took the case seriously, had camped in Kollegal and formed a Police team comprising 22 Police Officers and 40 staff from Chamarajanagar district to crack the case.

The Police team, which also took the task as a challenge, began their investigations immediately and in just five days, nabbed all the accused.

The Police team, which was supervised by IGP (Southern Range) K.V. Sharath Chandra consisted of Chamarajanagar SP Dharmendra Kumar Meena, Additional SP Geetha Prasanna, Investigating Officers Kollegal Dy.SP Puttamadaiah, Chamarajanagar Dy. SP C.T. Jayakumar, Chamarajanagar Rural Inspector Rajendra, Ramapura Inspector Manoj Kumar, Hanur Inspector Mohit Sahadev, Mahadeshwara Hill Inspector Mahesh, Kollegal Inspector Srikanth, Mandya DCIB Inspector Harish Babu, Mysuru DSB Inspector Gopalakrishna, Mysuru South Inspector Kareem Rauther, SIs B. Puttaswamy, Ravikiran, Vanaraju, Lathesh, K.K. Sridhar, Deepak, Siddaiah, Nagesh, Veena Nayak and Sujatha, ASI Cheluvaraju, Cyber Crime staff Mahadevaswamy, R. Venkatesh, Mahesh, Syed Mushraf, SP team staff Nagaraju, M.S. Nanjunda, R. Nagesh, Doddaveera Shetty, staff Madhukumar, Nagaraj, R. Venkatesh, Ravikumar, Ravi, Maniraj, Chandra, Syed Intiaz Hussain, Kishore, Lingaraju, G.D. Ravi, Kumaraswamy, Ramesh, Chinnaswamy, Kumaraswamy, Babu, Jagadish, Manju, M. Sathyanarayana Urs, Chikkaswamy, Mahendra, Babu, K. Madesh, Prabhu, Shivakumar, Ramesh, Lingaraju, Chikkaiah, Mahesh, Satish, Latif, Govindaraju, Shankar, Sakru Nayak, L. Nagendra, Shivaraju, Ramesh, Annadorai, Naveen, Manohar, N.C. Bommegowda, Ravi, Manju, Suresh, Raviprasad, Drivers Ramesh Kumar, Sharavana, Rajappa, D. Raju, Sundaresh, Mahesh, Srinivas, Nagaraju, Kumar, Raju, Mahesh, Jagadish, Narayana, Rajappa and Chethan.

The IGP (Southern Rage), who has lauded the efforts of the above staff, has announced prizes to them.

