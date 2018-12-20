Unfazed Seer walks coolly while Ambika covers her face
Kollegal:  The Ramapura Police have booked Immadi Mahadevaswamy alias Devanna Buddhi, Ambika, her husband Madesha and Doddaiah Tambadi under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 120 B (conspiracy) and Section 118 (endangering the lives of others).

All the accused were produced before Kollegal Judge Srikanth at around 8.45 pm yesterday and they have been remanded to four-day Police custody. As a large number of people had assembled in the town, near the Police Station and around the Judge’s house, the Police had made tight security arrangements to bring the accused to the Judge’s house.

Chamarajanagar ASP Geetha Prasanna and Dy.SPs Puttamadaiah and Jayakumar led the accused and a posse of Policemen were present. Though the Police sought 10-day Police Custody, the Judge granted them 4 days.

Accused Immadi Mahadevaswamy being taken to the residence of Kollegal Judge Srikanth.

Police said that Mahadevaswamy did not show any signs of repentance following his arrest and when the Police reached his doorstep, he remained defiant and said he had done nothing wrong.

IGP (Southern Range) K.V. Sharath Chandra said, the Seer tried to mislead officers by suspecting someone from Bagur in Tamil Nadu and accused main Trustee Chinnappi for the incident and said what happened was right. “The Seer’s intentions were clear and he did not care about the loss of lives due to his action. He was well aware of the consequences and said he won’t feel any remorse if three or four people die from poisoning,” the Sharath Chandra said.

another accused Ambika.

Even when Mahadevaswamy was being brought to Police Station after interrogation at an undisclosed place and when he was being led to Judge’s house, he did not show even the lightest remorse. While the Seer walked coolly, Ambika had covered her face with a corner of her saree.

December 20, 2018

