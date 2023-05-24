Theatre personalities call for non-interference by Government in Rangayana functioning

May 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that Mysuru Rangayana was a hotbed of controversy for the past four years, senior theatre personality Venkataraju observed that there should be no Government interference in the functioning of Rangayana, the State-run repertory.

He was speaking at a seminar on ‘Rangayana – Yeke, Yenu, Yetta,’ organised by Indian Theatre Foundation (Bharatiya Rangashikshana Samsthe), Mysuru, at Kirurangamandira in Kalamandira premises here on Monday.

Pointing out that hundreds of artistes have toiled hard for the growth of Mysuru Rangayana for the past over three decades, Venkataraju said that Rangayana provided a different picture when weekend plays were regularly performed there. But now the situation in the theatre repertory has completely changed with the advent of hatred, broken minds, jealousy etc.

Accusing the previous Rangayana Director of forcing desertions, he said it is not correct to run Rangayana with personal agendas. Pointing out that the people have taught a fitting lesson to those who made attempts to divide the society, he expressed hope that Rangayana will get its past sheen and creativity.

Noted theatre personality Prasanna, in his address, said that Rangayana provides a very good platform for professionalism in theatre. But of late, Rangayana was in the news for reasons other than the theatre, he said adding that any deviation from the set agenda of Rangayana would lead to its downfall.

Citing the example of Gubbi Veeranna Company, Prasanna said that the Company prevailed because Veeranna himself ran the show, without letting it for others. But Rangayana of late has turned out into a sorry state of affairs, after B.V. Karanth handed it over to the Government.

Rangayana would have retained its name and glory had Karanth himself led it through the times, he said adding that all stakeholders should come forward for taking back the repertory to its past glory.

Senior theatre personality Kalegowda Nagavara too spoke at the Seminar.

Rajiv, Srinivas of Nirantara Samsthe and students of Rangashikshana School were present. On the occasion, noted artiste Seema Ghosh presented ‘Pandwani,’ a folk art of Madhya Pradesh.