India’s achievement in digitalisation is enormous, says C.V. Gopinath

May 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Retired Additional Secretary to the Government of India, C.V. Gopinath, has said that India has recorded a very big achievement in the Digital Revolution.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the ‘World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2023’ event held with the theme ‘Empowering the Least Developed Countries through Information and Communication Technologies,’ organised by the Institution of Engineers-India (IEI), Mysuru Local Centre, at its S.P. Bhat Hall on JLB Road in city recently.

“International Telegraph Union, which was started on May 17, 1865, was later renamed as International Telegraph and Telephone Union (ITTU). United Nations Organisation (UNO) made the Union as an inseparable part of its entity. Following new researches and to achieve more in the field of Information and Communication, the ITTU was merged with Information Society in 2006. The Information Society later came to be known as ‘International Communication Technology and Information Society (ICC) in 2017 and since then, is engaged in the research of Communication Devices. Even though the name of original organisation has changed, May 17 is being celebrated as the ‘World Telecommunication and Information Day,” said the former Additional Secretary.

Stating that digitalisation is on the increase across the globe and there is a digital revolution happening everywhere, Gopinath said that India is making rapid strides in exporting digital devices under ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ programme.

“Now, all transactions including recharge of mobile phones are being done digitally thereby creating an impression that there is nothing without online. India, which once used to import digital devices from other countries, is now exporting them,” Gopinath concluded.

B.S. Prabhakara, Chairman of IEI Mysore Local Centre presided. Programme Convener K.B. Bhaskar, Joint Hon. Secretary Dr. R. Deepu and Hon. Secretary H.S. Suresh Babu were present.

