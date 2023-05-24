‘Kadali Award’ conferred on Sudha Murty

May 24, 2023

‘Teach Vachana for good upbringing of kids’

Mysore/Mysuru: Sudha Murty of Infosys Foundation has given a clarion call to parents to inculcate to their children simple Vachana penned by Akka Mahadevi and 12th century social reformer Basavanna to raise them in a good way. She was speaking after receiving ‘Kadali Award’ conferred on account of Akka Mahadevi Jayanti celebrations organised by Akhila Bharata Sharana Sahitya Parishat in association with Kadali Mahila Vedike at Navajyoti Auditorium in JSS Women’s College, Saraswatipuram, yesterday.

Akka Mahadevi and Basavanna have written several Vachana in a simplest form, the essence of which can make the life meaningful. If the children are taught Vachana along with the meanings, they will evolve as better citizens, opined Sudha Murty.

“Instead of teaching Vachana which are difficult to understand, Vachana in the simplest form should be better taught. Initially, the children may be perplexed, but will definitely grasp the meaning once they grow. Philosophy of life is embedded in Vachana which teaches honesty, culture and tradition. Literature is not just about words and country is not just about land, but both are emotional matters which binds human beings. Vachana filled with such emotions should be taught to children, so that culture and tradition is passed on to younger generation,” she asserted.

Tracing the life of Akka Mahadevi, Sudha Murty said: “800 years ago, a woman who was firm about her aim in life, set out on foot and wandered places, before landing in Anubhava Mantapa in Kalyana and penned Vachana and advocated many principles, which are relevant even to this day. She bravely fought against injustice and produced finest form of literature. Even in those times, when nobody was aware of women’s representation, Akka Mahadevi mesmerised all with her Vachana at Anubhava Mantapa. Her Vachana is widely regarded as the best form of literature which stands distinctly apart from that of other Vachana writers. It holds mirror to the matured literary works of Akka Mahadevi, yet in its simplest form with cornucopia of words.”

Sudha Murty, who recalled reading Thippeswamy’s ‘Kadali Karpoora’ 50 years ago, said: “Later I travelled up to Kadali and Kalyana, with the sole intention of understanding Akka Mahadevi. But I didn’t visit Srishaila. At the age of 17, I had learnt 2,000 Vachana and understood their meaning at the age of 44 and practiced them at the age of 50.”

“Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji is revered as a Guru, who shares a motherly relationship with the land. Apart from treading the spiritual path, he has been a beacon of light for orphans. Like Basavanna, the Seer is also taking the society towards the right path. It has been a tradition in our family to do offerings to Mutts and this year we have selected Suttur Mutt,” she said.

Member of Kadali Mahila Vedike Neelambika handed over a wheelchair to a disabled girl student on the occasion. Radha Mallappa handed over Rs. 2 lakh in the name of her mother towards endowment to confer award on achievers in the field of music.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the ceremony. Former VC of Davangere University Dr. S. Indumathi, Sharana Sahitya Parishat President M.G. Sadanandaiah, Kadali Mahila Vedike President Sharada Shivalingaswamy and Mysuru District Sharana Sahitya Parishat President Helavarahundi Siddappa were present.