UPSC: Three from Mysuru among toppers

May 24, 2023

Davangere’s V. Avinash tops State with 31st rank; Mysuru’s K. Sourabh – 260th rank, M. Pooja – 390th rank and Dr. J. Bhanuprakash – 448th rank

Mysore/Mysuru: The results of Civil Services Exams (CSE) conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the year 2022 have been announced and three candidates from Mysuru have succeeded in cracking the exams, with V. Avinash of Davangere being the State topper securing 31st rank.

K. Sourabh of Vijayanagar in the city has secured 260th rank, M. Pooja of Kuvempunagar secured 390th rank and Dr. J. Bhanuprakash of Kestur Koppal, Hebbal hobli, K.R. Nagar taluk in the district has secured 448th rank in UPSC exams.

Sourabh, who is currently on IFS training at Dehradun, is the son of Dr. K. Kemparaju, Department of Studies in Biochemistry, University of Mysore and Dr. M. Janaki, a faculty at Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru.

Pooja is the daughter of Mukundrao Bedre, an employee of a private company and Padmavathi couple. She has succeeded in cracking the exams in the top, in her second attempt.

Dr. Bhanuprakash is the son of Jayarame Gowda and Girijamma couple. Jayarame Gowda, who retired from a private company, later took to farming in his native, while his wife Girijamma is an Anganwadi teacher in Belavadi, Mysuru.

Total candidates: A total of 933 candidates across the country have cleared the exams, including 26 from the State alone.

Avinash, the State topper, is an alumnus of National Law School of India University (NLSUI), Bengaluru. The other rank holders from the State are Shruti Yaragatti, 362nd rank from Sarur Thanda, Muddebihal taluk, Vijayaupra, B.V. Sridevi, 525th rank, Adinath Padmanna, 566th rank and I.N. Meghana 617th rank.