Focus on service, not money, Sudha Murty tells young doctors

May 15, 2022

93rd Graduation Day of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute held

Mysore/Mysuru: The 93rd Graduation Day of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) was held this morning after a gap of one year. MBBS degrees were conferred on 150 students belonging to the 2016 batch.

The event was held at the Convocation Hall of KSOU and former Infosys Foundation Chairperson and the current Chairperson of Murty Foundation Sudha Murty was the chief guest.

Adichunchanagiri University Vice-Chancellor M.A. Shekar, former Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences S. Chandrashekar Shetty, MMC&RI Principal Dr. K.R. Dakshayani participated. Dean and Director of MMC&RI Dr. H.N. Dinesh presided.

In her Convocation address, Sudha Murty called upon young medicos to shun the attitude of making money and instead focus on poor and gullible patients. “With service, money will also flow. My father and sister were doctors. There is God in every patient and serving him/her is next to Godliness,” she said.

“It is possible to make lots of money but it is impossible to earn good health. We see a lot of rich and wealthy suffering from various ailments. A doctor’s role is critical here,” she added.

Exhorting the doctors to take up a professional way of career, Sudha Murty said that a series of successes would make one arrogant. “Keep updating your knowledge. The day you stop acquiring new knowledge, that is the end of it. If a doctor fails to update their ever-changing knowledge then the direct effect is on patients,” she said.

Calling upon MMC&RI to stand to uplift the healthcare of the region, she said that teachers must teach values to the future doctors so that they can serve the society.

In all, there are 18 Departments at the MMCRI and prizes were distributed to meritorious students — Physiology – Gayathri, Biochemistry – Ryan, Pathology – Gayathri, Microbiology – Ryan, Forensic – Sanjay, Ophthalmology- Sandeep, PSM – Ryan, Medicine -Sandeep, Surgery – Ryan, Paediatrics – Gayathri, OBG – Sandeep, Anatomy – Srushti, Pharmacology – Srushti and ENT – Divya.