Sudha Murty chosen as Ambassador for Saptapadi
News

Sudha Murty chosen as Ambassador for Saptapadi

March 2, 2020

Sirsi: Infosys Foundation Chairperson Dr. Sudha Murty, has been appointed as Ambassador for Saptapadi, the State Government’s  ‘Mass Marriage’ scheme, scheduled to be held at different temples across the State on Apr. 26 in the first phase and on May. 25 in the second phase. 

Speaking at a seminar on ‘Simple Marriage’ at Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan, organised by the Muzrai Department and district administration here on Sunday, Minister for Muzrai Kota Srinivas Poojary said that for the mass marriage there was no income limits and all community people are eligible to participate.

Stating that the mass marriage will be held in 100 ‘A’ grade temples across the State, in the first phase it will be held on Apr. 26 and second phase on May 25. 

 “The bridegroom will be given Rs. 5,000 for dhoti, shirt and a garland, while the bride will be given Rs.10,000 to purchase saree and blouse, along with  an eight-gram gold Mangalsutra, for those participating in the mass marriage event,” the Minister said.

The scheme is aimed at reducing the marriage expenses and to also bring awareness among people. 

The Minister said that already about 1,800 applications have been received for the mass marriage scheme and about Rs. 15 crore is required for conducting 2,000 mass marriages, he added.

The event will be held at Marikamba Temple, here on May. 25. 

The mass marriage event will  be held atop Chamundi Hill on Apr. 26. 

