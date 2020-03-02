40 ATI medico trainees participate in wildlife conservation workshop

March 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Administrative Training Institute (ATI), Mysuru, in association with Bandipur Project Tiger Reserve and Wildlife Conservation Foundation, had organised a workshop in Bandipur campus yesterday.

Over 40 doctors who are being trained at ATI, along with two staff members of ATI, participated in the one-day workshop. Problems faced by villagers living in and around forest areas, wildlife conservation and other topics were discussed in the workshop in which 20 veterinary doctors also took part.

ACF Ravikumar, who briefed the participants about Bandipur Project Tiger Reserve said, “Located in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district, Bandipur Project Tiger Reserve covers an area of 1024 square kilometres. For administrative purposes, this vast area has been divided into three sub-divisions — Bandipur, Gundlupet and Hediyala and which also includes Gopalaswamy Hill, Mulehole, Gundlupet, Maddur, Kundakere, Nugu, Maleyuru, Kalkere, N. Beguru and Gundre divisions. The Department has taken up a number of programmes to address the issues faced by people living adjacent to these forest areas. Man-animal conflict is one of the major issues here,” Ravikumar added.

Rajkumar D. Urs of Wildlife Conservation Foundation also addressed the participants and said, “The administration has taken up a number of measures to preserve wildlife and their habitats. The Forest Department is helping the farmers to protect their crops from wild animals by providing solar fences at discount prices as solar fencing is proving extremely beneficial in this region.”

Participants also visited Mangala village located at the border and listened to the woes of the villagers living on these forest fringes. Gopalaswamy Hill RFO Naveenkumar, Sowmya Satish of ATI and Nature walker Anil Kumar were present.

