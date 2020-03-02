Airport expansion, Kushalnagar Railway line: MP seeks more funds in Budget

March 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has appealed Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to allocate more funds for Mysuru Airport development and also for the new Mysuru-Kushalnagar Railway line.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister, Simha said that Mysuru is growing at a fast pace and as such air-connectivity is vital for the city. Stressing on the need for operating more flights to and from Mysuru under ‘UDAAN’ scheme, the MP appealed the CM to allocate Rs. 200 crore for acquisition of 115 acres of land identified by KIADB for facilitating Airport Runway expansion. Noting that Kodagu is the only district in the State that does not have railway connectivity, he said that Narendra Modi was the first Prime Minister to announce Railway Project for the district, with the Centre allocating Rs.1,855 crore for the project in 2018-19.

Even Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi too has written to the State Government seeking release of the State’s share of fund for the project.

The State Government should allot land free of cost for the 87-km Mysuru-Kushalnagar Railway line and must also allot funds for the project in the forthcoming Budget, the memorandum said.

