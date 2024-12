December 30, 2024

Theetharamada Thangamma (Chendanda), wife of late T.S. Uthaiah and a resident of Nallur village in Ponnampet taluk, Kodagu, passed away in the early hours of today at the village. She was 89.

She leaves behind her children Theetharamada Mahesh Mandanna, Somanna, Manu, Hema and Rekha and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites will be performed at the family’s burial grounds at Nallur this evening.