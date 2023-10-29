Thousands attend written exam for Govt. appointments on second and final day

October 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The second and concluding day of the two-day written exam (Oct. 28 and 29) for appointment to clerical vacancies in various Government bodies went off smoothly today in the city.

The exam, conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), is being held at 29 centres of the district, including 24 in Mysuru city alone. The exam is being held for filling up over 670 vacancies in KEONICS, Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation, Karnataka Construction and other workers Welfare Board, Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL) and other Government Bodies (Boards and Corporations).

Over 12,000 candidates had registered for Mysuru centres, out of which 9,565 attended the exam on the second day today. The morning session paper was on General Knowledge and the afternoon session was KEC-2 paper, it is learnt.

Tight Police security was provided around all the 24 centres in the city. The Police had clamped Prohibitory orders in 200 mts radius around all the centres from 6 am to 6 pm on both the days. Accordingly, all photocopy, browsing centres and stationary shops in the vicinity of the centres were closed on both the days.