District Minister thanks people, officials for a successful Dasara

October 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa expressed his gratitude to the people, officials and all stakeholders for the resounding success of this year’s Dasara festival.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Government Guest House this morning, he praised the unexpected success of Dasara and extended his thanks to all those who contributed to it. Dr. Mahadevappa highlighted that more than 10 lakh people had either directly or indirectly participated in Dasara this year. He emphasised that besides showcasing the grandeur of our rich heritage, culture and traditions, this year’s Dasara conveyed important social messages to society.

Due to popular demand, Dasara illumination has been extended until Nov. 3. With Dasara concluded, Dr. Mahadevappa has instructed Government officials and staff to return to their regular duties promptly, expedite pending work, and address public grievances.

Regarding Dasara expenditure details, the Minister mentioned that the Deputy Commissioner (DC) will release the information within the next 3-4 days.

Responding to speculations about power sharing, Dr. Mahadevappa clarified that the Chief Minister’s post is not vacant, with Siddharamaiah serving as the CM. He stated that there is currently no proposal for power sharing, as Siddharamaiah is a democratically elected Chief Minister.

City Congress President R. Murthy, Congress Rural President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, party spokesperson M. Lakshmana and other leaders were present.