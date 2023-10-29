Heritage DC Office building falls into decay, misuse

October 29, 2023

Miscreants make merry in the absence of any security; cigarette butts, empty liquor bottles paint a sorry picture

Mysore/Mysuru: The old Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Office building, a heritage structure in the heart of the city, has unfortunately transformed into a haven for those seeking merriment.

Over the past four months, since the DC Office and several Government departments relocated to the new District-Level Office Complex in Siddarthanagar on Male Mahadeshwara Road, this vacant old building has gradually devolved into a hub for illicit activities.

This imposing edifice, dating back to 1895, holds special significance as a 128-year-old heritage structure on Krishnaraja Boulevard. Originally constructed during the reign of Chamaraja Wadiyar X, it was meant to host meetings of the Mysore Representative Assembly.

The building is dedicated to Sir James Davidson Gordon, who served as Chief Commissioner of Mysore State from 1878 to 1881, the year when the kingdom of Mysore was restored. A statue of Gordon stands in front of the old DC Office building, facing Maharani’s College Road.

Once the hub of administration with Dewans at the helm, it now resembles an abandoned structure, reminiscent of a haunted mansion, often used as a venue for late-night parties with copious amounts of liquor. Even during daylight hours, people hesitate to pass by due to fear of encountering unruly individuals.

As the public avoids this area at night, it has become a magnet for drunkards. The presence of empty liquor bottles, juice containers, cigarette butts, and packets strewn around the building attests to this unfortunate transformation.

The structure is an amalgamation of heritage and modern styles, but it has deteriorated in recent years with visible signs of wear and tear, particularly on the ground floor. Despite its condition, the authorities have proposed to establish a War Museum due to its heritage significance.

Until this plan is realised, it’s imperative for the authorities to take measures to maintain the sanctity of the building. Neglecting this responsibility might result in the building meeting the same fate as Lansdowne Building, another heritage structure, which we cannot afford to ignore.

‘Will write to Police Commissioner’

“The Old DC Office and the adjacent park have become less frequented areas. In response, we will take steps to deploy round-the-clock Police or home guards. I will write to the Police Commissioner regarding this matter.” — Dr. K.V. Rajendra, Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru