Rs. 10 crore worth illegal liquor, cash seized in Mysuru

April 29, 2023

Liquor seized in all 11 Constituencies; Cash not seized in Nanjangud & Narasimharaja segments

Mysore/Mysuru: During election campaigns, political parties try to lure voters by offering them various incentives such as cash, freebies or liquor.

To prevent such practices, the Election Commission conducts raids and seizures of cash, freebies and liquor used to bribe voters. The Commission has also set up special flying squads and static surveillance teams to check the illegal distribution of cash, freebies, liquor and other items.

In the Mysuru district, illegal liquor of more than Rs. 8 crore and unaccounted cash worth more than Rs. 2 crore have been seized. Addressing reporters yesterday at his office on the effective implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra said that a total Rs. 10 crore worth of liquor and cash has been confiscated. (see table)

Apart from cash, drugs and liquor, other freebies worth Rs. 19,95,967 have been seized from Chamundeshwari and Rs. 1.56 lakh worth of goods have been seized from the Chamaraja Constituency. In Chamaraja and Varuna, unauthorised election publicity materials worth Rs. 60,000 have been confiscated, the DC said and added that cash has not been seized in Narasimharaja and Nanjangud Constituencies.

State data

As per the State data, enforcement agencies made seizures totalling more than Rs. 250 crore since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on Mar. 29. The total seizures (Rs. 254 crore) include cash (Rs. 82 crore), liquor (Rs. 57 crore), gold and silver (Rs. 78 crore), freebies (Rs. 20 crore) and drugs/narcotics (Rs. 17 crore).

cVIGIL mobile application

Pointing out that increased citizen participation in enforcing the Code of Conduct has also helped, the DC said that many complaints have been received through the cVIGIL mobile application.

Most of the cases pertain to unauthorised banners with photographs of politicians installed in public places. The cVIGIL app has been launched to report violations of the Model Code of Conduct and any complaints received will be immediately transferred to the respective Constituency. Later, a team will visit and investigate the violation.

The app has been designed so that the public can easily access it. In the app, people can upload a violation that is occurring nearby. They can upload photos, videos and audio clips. In all, over 120 complaints have been registered through the app in the Mysuru district, the DC added.

Special booths

Dr. Rajendra said that 55 Sakhi Booths, 11 booths especially meant for People with Disabilities (PwD), 11 young voters booths, 1 theme-based booth and 10 ethnic booths have been set up with a special focus on wooing people to vote.

“In the theme-based and ethnic booths, special attention has been given to the tradition, culture and landmarks of Mysuru like Mysore Palace, Lalitha Mahal Palace, Jaganmohan Palace and taluk specialities. On the polling day, even the officers will wear the traditional dresses at the special booths and at booths set up for tribals,” he added.

CASH, LIQUOR SEIZURE DATA