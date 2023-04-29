MLA Ramdas’ move is a model to others: State BJP Chief 

April 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that KR Constituency BJP MLA S.A.Ramdas’ development works and activities is a model to others, State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel said that Ramdas has set an example to fellow party workers by continuing to work for the party’s organisation even though he was denied the party ticket.

Addressing KR Constituency BJP workers at Samrat Kalyana Mantap in Kuvempunagar here yesterday, he asserted that the BJP has given party tickets to new faces in order to brew new leadership. Kateel said that Ramdas has chosen to work for the party in accordance with the party’s experiment of fielding new faces.

Noting that the party workers have already come to terms with the new experiment, he said that Ramdas’ move is very clear as he has been actively engaged in ensuring the victory of BJP candidate T.S. Srivatsa, who is being fielded for the first time.

MLA Ramdas, in his address, said he was in a piquant situation, having contested from KR six times with four victories in his bag. Pointing out that he had hoped to win by a margin of 50,000 votes this time, he said all his calculations have gone awry now. “But as a disciplined soldier of the BJP, I will try hard to ensure the victory of Srivatsa,” he said adding that the BJP would retain power in the State.

KR Constituency BJP candidate T.S. Srivatsa, BJP State Vice-President M. Rajendra, Delhi BJP Vice-President Rajiv Babbar, Mysuru Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, leaders Vadivelu, H.G. Giridhar, Somasundar and others were present.